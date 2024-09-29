Disney World Moving to a New State? Wild Rumor Spreads Around Online

Is Walt Disney World fleeing the sunshine state? The first park in Orlando opened in 1971 and has taken over central Florida as one of the resort and vacation destinations of the world, attracting millions of visitors annually, and generating billions of dollars over the years. But a recent report says it may be relocating its parks to Nashville, TN.

Snopes reports the move was directly related to an "ongoing battle" with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Online reports of a move first circulated this month on Mouse Trap News. The original report reads in part: "They will move the entire theme park piece by piece and reconstruct it just outside of downtown Nashville where Disney has been secretly buying thousands of acres of land…The process will be done in a way where guests can still enjoy their parks, while they move them. For example, they will start by moving rides that are currently closed or closing soon like Test Track and Dinosaur."

In 2023, The New York Times reported that DeSantis and Disney World's feud, which began in 2022, after Florida lawmakers passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill. The bill prohibits Florida's public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms. The law was coined the "Don't Say Gay" law by those in opposition.

Disney's then CEO, Bob Chapek, denounced the bill following employee backlash after he was initially quiet. DeSantis then lash out at the company. Disney fans wondered if they'd ever part with their longtime home. There was also a rumor Disney World would be moving to Texas.

The Tennessean reports it's all just a crazy rumor. But it hasn't stopped online sleuths from discussing it online, namely TikTok users creating videos about the potential rumor, which has also made its way to X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.