'Spectacular' Disneyland Experience Was Shut Down This Week

Disneyland's "World of Color – ONE" show shut down for refurbishment last week, but it is expected to reopen sometime this fall. The theme park announced the closure on its website earlier this summer, giving guests time to plan their trips accordingly. There's no word yet on when World of Color might reopen or what kind of refurbishment it needed.

World of Color – ONE is described as a "nighttime spectacular," and is a 24-minute collection of projections and lights spread out across the water at Paradise Bay. It includes moments from some of Disney's biggest films including The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille and Soul, as well as Star Wars and The Avengers, among others. Guests watch from a standing-room-only crowd, with some reserved viewing areas available to those with virtual queue selections. Starting earlier this summer, an a pre-show was added called the Inside Out "Emotional Roller Coaster."

This may not change travel plans for many guests, as it is just one attraction missing from a packed park. In fact, the World of Color show was not even available daily before this, so some visitors could have missed it altogether. The show typically takes place at 9:15 and 10:15 p.m., meaning some of the younger guests simply wouldn't be awake to experience it.

World of Color shut down once before back in January for refurbishment, and it reopened relatively unchanged, according to a report by WDW News. However, this time the show is getting a re-brand and becoming "World of Color – Season of Light," which will have a holiday theme to match the last quarter.

Disneyland and other massive theme park resorts have been in the headlines a lot this year with new attractions and new brand tie-ins to keep guests of all ages interested. However, critics have complained about an increased reliance on screens and "augmented reality" experiences, such as the Mario Kart attraction at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios, Hollywood. The whole industry is still reeling from the interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it may never return to exactly the state it was in before.

It's unclear when World of Color will reopen, but fans are eager to see more. The Disneyland website has the most up-to-date information on each attraction for those planning a trip.