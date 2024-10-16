Disney World Removing Major Park Land After 26 Years: Replacement Announced for Dinoland USA

Disney is closing DinoLand U.S.A. — one of the oldest park lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The company announced this plan back in August at the D23 convention, and now multiple outlets are reporting on the timeline for the switch. According to both Attractions Magazine and Blog Mickey, DinoLand will begin shutting down in January of 2025.

Disney World’s D23 showcase focused on two new experiences that are expected to open in 2027, rather than the long-standing attractions that will have to come down to make space. DinoLand opened in 1998 along with the rest of the Animal Kingdom park, and at the time it was considered a loose tie-in for Disney’s animated feature Dinosaurs. Now, DinoLand will reportedly close down in phases, with certain parts staying open as long as possible while work begins elsewhere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To start, Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama will close down on Jan. 13, 2025. Disney has confirmed this news, noting that the area will still be open for operation on Jan. 12. That includes the TriceraTop Spin ride, Fossil Fun Games and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures store. The plan from there is unclear, but DinoLand will continue to close down in phases as needed for the construction crews.

On the bright side, fans seem generally excited for what will take its place. At D23, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that an 11-acre section of the Animal Kingdom will be overhauled to resemble the Tropical Americas. There, the biggest new attractions will be an Encanto ride and an Indiana Jones ride. This is expected to fold into the existing Animal Kingdom, presenting new opportunities to explore the natural world and its crossovers with Disney properties.

This will be Disney World’s fourth Indiana Jones-themed ride. At D23, D’Amaro called out Temple of Doom star Ke Huy Quan to help make the big announcement. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Quan took the stage and conducted a live orchestral performance of the iconic Indiana Jones score before the crowd rose for a standing ovation. It’s unclear what the content of the ride will be, or if Quan will be involved in any way, but the actor’s recent resurgence in pop culture could make him a big asset.

Guests can still visit DinoLand U.S.A. from now until Jan. 12 at Disney World in Florida. After that, construction on the new section of the park will take over.