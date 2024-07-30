Disneyland to Revamp Classic Restaurant: What's Next for Hungry Bear Restaurant

Country Bear and BBQ fans are in for a treat in Disneyland. The park announced that as part of the remodel currently underway, the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Critter Country will reopen the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Mouse Planet reports. The official announcement notes: "Inspired by the Country Bears and their travels throughout the greatest music halls in the United States, Disneyland Resort will introduce a menu inspired by the Country Bears' favorite regional barbecue dishes, which guests can enjoy alongside a soundtrack of their greatest hits."

Refurbishment details nor a reopening date were instantly made public. The full menu is also being kept under wraps at the time, but Disney says the eatery will not operate as a character dining experience. The Hungry Bear Restaurant and its bathrooms closed for construction on July 8.

Per a notice on DIsneyland's website: "Hungry Bear Restaurant is currently closed to begin its transformation into Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree—with a new menu. Guests can enjoy similar food and beverage offerings at nearby dining locations like Stage Door Café and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. In addition, the restrooms near Hungry Bear Restaurant are closed during this time; the nearest restrooms are located at Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

The updated eatery comes as a new version of Walt Disney World's Country Bear Jamboree has been unveiled in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom in Orlando. The musical features new songs and costumes. The original attraction opened in 1971. which opened with Magic Kingdom in 1971.

It opened with a new name: the Country Bear Musical Jamboree. Singer Emily Ann Roberts, a runner-up on NBC's reality singing competition series The Voice, lends her voice as Trixie in the show.

She told Indiana Gazette: "I never dreamed I would be the voice of a bear — especially an iconic bear. This attraction is legendary."