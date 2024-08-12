Disneyland Makes Big Name Change, Sets Opening Date for Permanent Splash Mountain Replacement

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California has announced that its current Crriter Country is set to debut as the highly anticipated, Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The same attraction debuted in June 2024 in its Orlando theme park on Frontierland in Animal Kingdom, and after many sneak peeks, California ticket holders will get to experience it. The announcement was made during D23 weekend 2024.

In addition to the attraction, Tiana's Bayou General store also opened in Orlando. Initially, it made its debut at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom Park on Main Street. The collection features apparel, accessories, toys, plush, home décor, trading items, and more—inspired by the new attraction, and other merchandise based on the 2009 animated musical, The Princess and the Frog. Some of the same celebs who voiced the characters in the film reprised their roles for the attraction and merchandise. T

For the general store in Orlando, FL, guests are transported into Tiana's world, ia year after the film ends. They view inside of her restaurant, her home, and all around New Orleans. Guests can purchase Tiana's official gown and crown.

Also sold at the store are backpacks, shirts, and hats. A plush doll mixed of Tiana in her official bayou gear can be purchased. For those who are soaking wet from the 50-ft plunge fresh off the ride, they can dry off with a colorful towel featuring some of the characters from the attraction. And it wouldn't be Disney without Tiana's Mickey ears, a gumbo-making set for little chefs at home, and even items for the kitchen to bring out your inner chef like the Disney Princess herself. And there's food!

The ride has been in the works for several years. There was some pushback from longtime Disney lovers about replacing Splash Mountain, but for the most part, the reception was positive.