'Minion' Attractions Officially Replacing 2 Universal Studios Favorites

Guests heading to Universal Orlando Resort next year will have the opportunity to step into the world of Minions. Following the closure of Shrek 4-D in January 2022, and amid continued rumors about a possible replacement, fans finally know what will replace the beloved attraction. On Dec. 8, Universal announced that a new attraction called Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast will take up the space previously occupied by Shrek 4-D. The attraction will be part of a larger Minions-themed area of the park which will also involve a revamp of the current Monsters Café.

According to Universal, the upcoming attraction will open in summer 2023 at Universal Studios Florida within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave. The attraction is described as an "interactive, blaster game experience" that invites guests to "put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise's most infamous supervillains." The attraction was developed in partnership between Universal's award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination and combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets, creating "a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination's films in a whole new way."

(Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

"The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru," an official description of the attraction reads. "Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They'll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible. It's a unique, mischief-filled experience that's so much fun, it's a crime."

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast is not the only new thing headed to Universal. As part of the all-new Minion Land, Monsters Café will be transformed into Minion Café. Universal also teased that "other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination's blockbuster franchises" will also be featured in the new Land, further details of which will be shared in the coming months.