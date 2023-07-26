UFO Whistleblower Describes 'Non-Human Biologics,' Secret Programs in Congressional Hearing

Retired U.S. Air Force Major-turned government whistleblower David Grusch appeared in Congress on Wednesday, testifying under oath that he is aware of secret UFO research projects within the U.S. government. Among his claims, Grusch told lawmakers that the government has possession of aircraft of unknown origins and even samples of "non-human biologics." The Pentagon has denied Grusch's claims.

Grusch is a lifelong Air Force professional who was assigned to a new government task force on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) in 2019, following some major declassifications in 2017. As he has stated in public interviews before, Grusch said that he learned about the existence of more secretive offices and agencies in the course of his work, but was barred from learning about them. He said that based on everything he has heard, he believes the U.S. government has been aware of "non-human" activity since the 1930s.

"I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access," Grusch said. He suggested that the military has been misappropriating funds for these programs and has been shielding them from oversight or public knowledge.

In one viral clip from the hearing, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace asked Grusch if he believed the government has had contact with intelligent extra-terrestrial life, which he said was "something I can't discuss in a public setting." However, when she asked if any alleged UAP crash retrievals had found the remains of potential pilots, Grusch said: "biologics came with some of these recoveries," and that those biological remains were "non-human – and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program that I talked to, that are currently still on the program."

Lawmakers were enthusiastic about the testimony from Grusch and other witnesses on Wednesday, with elected officials from both sides of the aisle promising to continue chasing this story until the truth is uncovered. However, the Pentagon has denied Grusch's claims from the beginning and claims that its internal investigations contradict Grusch's stories.

Grusch also testified that he has been the victim of retaliation since coming forward with his story, saying: "It was very brutal and very unfortunate, some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally." While his testimony made a big impact in congress, it's not clear what kind of actionable results it could have next.