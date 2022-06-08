'UFO Witness' Announces Return, Get Your First Look at Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

UFO Witness is returning for another season as Ben Hansen and Melissa Tittl team up to uncover the dark secrets and truths behind the most shocking and terrifying UFO sightings across America. Season 2 of the series premieres June 21 on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce.

In an exclusive first look at the new eight-episode season, UFO expert and former federal criminal investigator Hansen and UFO researcher and journalist Tittl join forces as they look into reports that "something not of this world" is making contact as "legions of UFOs invade our skies." As the trailer wonders if Earth is "on the brink of an invasion," Tittl notes, "We've got people that are being abducted, animals are being mutilated. We're in the middle of some kind of war."

Reports of alien craft sightings and close encounters have skyrocketed following the U.S. government's public acknowledgment of the unidentified phenomena. Now in Season 2 of UFO Witness, eyewitness accounts – as well as exclusive video and photographic evidence of UFOs – aim to uncover the methods and motives behind the aliens visiting our planet.



In the season premiere, "The Shapeshifter," streaming on Tuesday, June 21 on discovery+ and airing that same day at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel, Hansen and Tittl follow the trail of a shapeshifting UFO that seems intent on cracking our military secrets. The more they learn about the amorphous aircraft and its link to a mysterious race of blue-skinned aliens, the more they realize it's unlike anything they've ever seen.

The following week on Tuesday, June 28, "Orbs and Insectoids" follows the duo as they uncover alarming reports of orb-shaped UFOs descending upon New England. Now, with new testimonies revealing disturbingly close encounters with a sadistic species of insect-like aliens that has humanity in its crosshairs, Hansen and Tittl wonder, "What is happening in America's northeast corridor?" The second season of UFO Witness premieres Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

UFO Witness is produced by Anomaly Entertainment for discovery+. For Anomaly Entertainment, the executive producers are Michael Sorensen, Matthew Kelly and Andrew Nock. For discovery+, the executive producer is Cecile Bouchardeau Weiland.