Pentagon's Long-Awaited Report on UFO Sightings Released

People likely expected this a long time ago, but it is always fun to see the Government speak up.

A newly released Pentagon report is trying to define what many of the earliest UFO sightings were in the U.S., confirming that not all you see is likely alien. According to BBC News, a Congressionally mandated report from the military finds no evidence to support that the government was covering up the existence of aliens or alien visitation to Earth.

While it does smell fishy, much like police investigating themselves for crimes committed by police, we'll bite and consider it fact. What have people been seeing instead of alien aircraft preparing for the inevitable invasion?

"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," Maj. Gen Patrick Ryder, a spokesperson with the Defense Department, said in a statement. As BBC News notes, Ryder added that the Pentagon approached the report with an "open mind" and found no evidence to back up the many claims and rumors from over the years. The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office added that if better quality evidence and data were uncovered, "Most of these cases also could be identified and resolved as ordinary objects or phenomena."

So what about Bob Lazar and his story about new elements and zero-gravity travel? Or what does this mean for all of the recent whistleblower testimonies that hinted at "non-human" technology? Is it all lies or just obfuscated details that are behind on what the actual phenomena are capable of doing? We may never know.

Essentially this takes the discussion back to square one, which many likely never left because trusting the government is worse than inviting your mother-in-law over for football on Sunday. She can be a bit much.