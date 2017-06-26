UFC Fighter Justine Kish Poops Pants During Match

pic.twitter.com/ViEIh4ip5T #UFCOKC something isn’t right but I can’t figure it out — Bush (@bushdid411) June 26, 2017

UFC can get messy, but that’s usually due to blood and sweat. This weekend however, there was a new kind of stain to clean out of the octagon.

UFC fighter Justine Kish quite literally had the crap knocked out of her by Felice Herrig, during their match at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City.

Herrig had Kish in a rear naked chokehold during the match, and the latter tried to wriggle her way out of it. During that process, Kish’s bowels let loose in the ring.

The fighter’s bowels released in the middle of the bout, on live television, and the evidence was seen right there in the ring.

Despite the embarrassing incident, Kish seems to be keeping up a good attitude. She tweeted out a response after the video of her situation started making rounds on the Internet.

Kish said, “I’m a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon.”

I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon. — Justine Kish (@JustineKish) June 26, 2017

The Russian fighter ultimately lost the fight to Herrig, though she was previously unbeaten in UFC heading into the weekend.