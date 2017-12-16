Trending

Uber Users Furious Over Christmas Surge Prices

Some holiday revellers who count on Uber to get them home safe after a night out were disappointed by the introduction of holiday surge prices.

The ride share service has been known to manipulate rates during high traffic times, but last night they crossed the line for a lot of users. Catching a lift through their handy app cost as much as 4.4 times the normal rate, and the company blamed it on the holiday.

Of course, commuters weren’t quiet about their anger. They flooded Twitter with messages to the company.

Of course, there are always people on either side of an issue on Twitter, and this was no exception.

Some users felt that there was no room to complain considering that Uber warns customers about the price surge. Others were simply prepared to take the price-hike in stride as a new holiday tradition.

