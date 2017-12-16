Uber Users Furious Over Christmas Surge Prices

Some holiday revellers who count on Uber to get them home safe after a night out were disappointed by the introduction of holiday surge prices.

The ride share service has been known to manipulate rates during high traffic times, but last night they crossed the line for a lot of users. Catching a lift through their handy app cost as much as 4.4 times the normal rate, and the company blamed it on the holiday.

Of course, commuters weren’t quiet about their anger. They flooded Twitter with messages to the company.

@Uber_Support if you’re trying to win friends in London this is not the way to do it, in all my multiple years of using uber I’ve not seen this pic.twitter.com/OIxQjbwzCB — Lara Bishop (@LaraBishop82) December 15, 2017

Has anyone else noticed how much more ‘surge pricing’ Uber seems to be imposing? — Rawdon Christie (@RawdonChristie) December 16, 2017

£14 a mile, x4.4 price surge on office party night. The Uber bubble has burst – back to black cabs for me, Uber! @Uber_Support @Uber @Uber pic.twitter.com/87eVECd9UU — Sophie Green (@grenners12) December 15, 2017

#Uber surge everywhere for Christmas party Friday in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/whM8d0dJJ4 — Brad Arnoldt (@bradarnoldt) December 15, 2017

Of course, there are always people on either side of an issue on Twitter, and this was no exception.

Some users felt that there was no room to complain considering that Uber warns customers about the price surge. Others were simply prepared to take the price-hike in stride as a new holiday tradition.

❄️ tis the season for holiday cheer and uber surge pricing ❄️ — mothica (@dearmothica) December 16, 2017

This is BS. I’ll complain all I want about #surgepricing. I should be able to get home safely at midnight without having to pay quadruple the regular price. 🖕#uber https://t.co/mmgL05dVwm — Candice Wheeler (@TheDiceler) December 16, 2017

When there’s an uber surge of 2.3x in Perth on friday @ 7am, you know there’s a lot of work xmas parties getting started 🍾🍻 — Ricky (@rickysaul90) December 14, 2017