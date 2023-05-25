Two Beers Were Just Recalled

Beer drinkers should take some extra precautions before they reach for their next bottle. Two new beer recalls were issued just days apart this month due to secondary fermentation issues. The recalls, issued by Fortitude Brewing Company Pty Ltd and Big Shed Brewing Concern Pty Ltd, affect consumers in Oceania, where the beverages were sold.

The first recall was issued by Fortitude Brewing Company Pty Ltd on May 17, according to Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA. That recall affects the company's 6- and 24-packs of Pacer Beer with a best before date of 15/02/2024 or 16/02/2024. The recalled beer was available for purchase at Fortitude Brewing Co. and Dan Murphys in Queensland Australia.

Just two days later, Big Shed Brewing Concern Pty Ltd issued a similar recall of its Mango Sour Beer. Only beer with a best before date of 07 09 2023 is affected by the recall. The recalled products were available for purchase at Bars and independent bottleshops in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, and South Australia, as well as online nationally.

Both recalls were issued due to secondary fermentation, a process in which beer is taken from an initial fermentation bucket and transferred to another container for additional aging. While secondary fermentation can add clarity and maturity to beer, it also risks the introduction of contaminants from the environment or unsanitary equipment, per Brewer Style. Contamination with certain pathogens can then lead to illness. Food Standards Australia New Zealand also noted, "food products containing excess alcohol and carbonation may cause illness/injury if consumed."

Due to the risks associated with the two recalled beers, health officials advised consumers not to drink or open the recalled Pacer Beer and Mango Sour Beer. Consumers should instead dispose of the recalled products. Consumers can contact Fortitude Brewing Company Pty Ltd and Big Shed Brewing Concern Pty Ltd for safe disposal instructions and to arrange for reimbursement.

The two recalls follow a string of beer recalls that have surfaced in recent months. In March, Your Mates Brewing Co. recalled Watermelon Sour Beer products due to a secondary fermentation issue. That recall also stemmed from Oceania, where the beer was made available online throughout Australia and also available in person at Your Mates Brew Pub Warana in Queensland, Australia. Just a month earlier, Liquorland (Australia) Pty Ltd recalled Smithy's Dry Lager products in Australia due to the products containing more alcohol than what the packaging claimed.