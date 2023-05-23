Recalled Baby Formula Was Distributed to 8 States Despite Bacteria Fears

Health officials are warning parents to double check their baby formula after a Gerber infant formula that was recalled in March over possible bacterial contamination was distributed to multiple states. On March 17, Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM powdered infant formula due to the potential presence of cronobacter sakazakii. However, according to a May 13 notice issued by Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. and published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled formula was " distributed to its Nashville Division retailers."

According to the notice, one of the recalled products was distributed to AWG's "Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published" to independent retailers located in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The recalled formula was distributed under numerous retail banners, including Bellview Price Cutter, Buehler's Cash Saver, Campbell's Market, Cash Saver, Country Mart, Food City, Food Giant, Hometown IGA, Piggly Wiggly, Price Cutter, Price Less Foods, Stop to Save, Sureway, and Woodruff's Supermarket, among many others. The full list of retailers can be viewed here.

The specific product distributed was Gerber Good Start SootheProTM, which was sold in a 12.4-ounce size. Parents in the eight states who purchased infant formula at any of the retailers are urged to check any product they may have at home. The infant formula recall affects the following lot codes and use by date, which can be found on the bottom of the package: 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024; 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024; 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024; 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024; 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024; 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024; 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024; 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024; and 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024.

The formula is part of a recall issued on March 17 of formula that was manufactured at the Company's Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility. These formulas were recalled due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria commonly found in the environment that thrives in dry foods, like powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches. While the pathogen, which was also responsible for Enfamil's plant-based powdered infant formula recall in February, is harmless for most people, premature infants, infants under 2 months of age, and infants with weakened immune systems are most at risk and may experience symptoms including fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, or low energy. Other serious symptoms may occur.

Due to the health risk the formulas pose to babies, AWG advised that consumers who purchased the recalled infant formula discontinue use and dispose of the product. Consumers can request refunds for impacted products by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690.