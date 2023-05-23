Another Potato Chip Recall Just Went Out

Another potato chip recall was issued last week, this time in Australia. Two flavors of Smith's chips were recalled on May 18 because the bags could contain plastic pieces. Smith's chips are produced by The Smith's Snackfood Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, the same parent company of Frito Lay.

Smith's recalled Smith's Cheese & Onion 45g and 170g; Smith's Original 6 pack; and Smith's Original 19g bags included in the Fun Mix 20-pack. The Cheese & Onion flavored chips were sold at Woolworths, Coles, and independent grocery stores in New South Wales, Queensland, and Australian Capital Territory (ACT). The Smith's Original 6 packs were sold at Woolworths, Coles, IGA, and independent grocery stores in New South Wales, ACT, Queensland, and Victoria. The Fun Mix packs are sold at Woolworths and Coles stores throughout Australia, except in Tasmania.

(Photo: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

The Cheese & Onion bags are marked best before Sept. 17, 2023 (marked with DA), with time stamps between 20:28 and 22:28, according to the recall notice published by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand. The Smith's Original 6 pack and Original 19g included in the Fun Mix packages include a best-before date of Sept. 10, 2023.

These bags could contain plastic pieces, which could cause illnesses or injury if consumed. Consumers should not eat these chips and can contact Smith's Snackfood Company for a full refund. The company can be contacted at 1800 025 789 or www.smiths.com.au.

There have been a few potato chip-related recalls in the past year. Back in July 2022, 1 Finger Pty Ltd. recalled Lay's chips imported to Australia to be sold at Asian grocery stores in Victoria. The recall covered Cucumber, Roasted Garlic Oyster, Fried Crab, and Roasted Fish flavors because they could contain milk, wheat, or soy. However, these allergens were not noted on the bags.

In May, there was a very limited recall of Lay's potato chips sold throughout New England. The recall affected just 146 bags of Lay's Classic Party Size Potato Chips and 15 bags of Lay's Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips sold in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. These bags could contain undeclared milk ingredients from the sour cream and onion potato chips included in these party mixes.