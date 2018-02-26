These Turkey Fryer Fails Will Make You Feel Better About Your Thanksgiving

If you had a bit of trouble with your turkey on Thanksgiving, don’t feel too bad, because it’s probably guaranteed that someone had a much bigger problem than you did.

Out of the many ways to prepare a turkey, more and more people are turning to the deep fryer, because it’s pretty much a proven fact that anything tastes better when it’s fried. Still, deep frying can be a dangerous task, as is anything involving hot oil.

One of the most important things to remember when deep frying a turkey is to make sure the bird is properly thawed, otherwise, the water in the pot will evaporate and cause the turkey in question to become a ball of fire. See some examples of such failure below.

It’s possible this person may have wanted to wear shoes, in hindsight.

These people persisted despite the fact that their vat of oil was already on fire.

National Fire Protection Association and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, shows just how dangerous fryers have the potential to be, with the NFPA adding that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires.