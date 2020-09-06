Trump's Alleged Reaction to Obama's Election Leaks: 'Tell Me One Country Run by a Black Person That Isn't a S—hole'

✖

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, claims that Trump had a vicious reaction when former President Barack Obama was elected in 2008. Cohen worked with Trump from 2006 to 2018, and now after testifying against him, he is releasing a tell-all book about their time together. An early review by CNN reveals some of the most overtly racist quotes from the account — many of them referring to Obama.

According to Cohen, Trump was infuriated when Obama was elected in 2008, and he left no doubt as to why. He remembers Trump "ranting" after the results came in, saying: "Tell me one country run by a Black person that isn't a s—hole... They are all complete f—ing toilets." This was just one instance of frank racism that Cohen shares in his book Disloyal: A Memoir, which will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Another shocking story centers around his apparent fantasy of "firing" Obama upon taking over for him as president.

According to Cohen, Trump privately hired an Obama impersonator during his presidential campaign in 2015. The actor was called "Faux-Bama," and was brought into Trump's office just so Trump could act out "firing" the president. While this story has not been confirmed by anyone else, Cohen did include a photo that he claims is from the meeting in his book.

Cohen said that Trump "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him" in this bizarre episode. The photo shows him sitting at his desk across from a Black man with short graying hair and an American flag pin on his lapel. Between them are two books — one of which has Obama's name on the cover.

Cohen claimed that his boss was openly racist throughout their 12 years working together, though he said that Trump never used the "N-word" in front of him. However, he shared other tales of racist outbursts towards both Black and Latino people that happened as recently as 2016.

Perhaps more startling are Cohen's interpretations of Trump's ambitions and his lust for power. He claims that Trump sees Russian leader Vladimir Putin as the model of a man in power, and that Trump would not hesitate to eschew checks and balances on the presidency. He wrote: "I became even more convinced that Trump will never leave office peacefully."

Cohen testified about much of this before the U.S. Congress in 2018 during the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States election, implicating himself in the process as "more than willing to lie, cheat, and bully." Ironically, this forms the basis of the Trump administration's denial of Cohen's account.

"Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a public statement on the book.

Cohen's book is called Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump. It will be available in print and eBook formats everywhere on Tuesday, Sept. 8.