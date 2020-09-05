Osama Bin Laden's Niece Wears MAGA Hat to Endorse Donald Trump: 'He Must Be Reelected'

✖

Osama Bin Laden's niece Noor bin Ladin believes President Donald Trump "must be reelected" and predicted another Sept. 11, 2001-style terrorist attack will happen if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected. Bin Ladin, whose side of the family has spelled their last name differently than Bin Laden for years, told The New York Post that she admires Trump's "resolve" and it is "vital" for America's future and the rest of Western civilization that Trump wins another term. She also said she regularly wears a red Make America Great Again hat and was accosted for wearing it at a Swiss grocery store.

The 33-year-old Bin Ladin lives in Switzerland, but considers herself an "American at heart" and has supported Trump since he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015. "I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve," she said. "He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America but western civilization as a whole." She pointed to the terrorist attacks in Europe in the past two decades as a sign that "Radical Islam" has "completely infiltrated our society" and said it was "very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology."

Bin Ladin said her favorite show is Tucker Carlson Tonight and is "chummy" with Laura Loomer, the controversial Republican running for Congress in Florida. "Laura has been very vocal about this and I commend her for being brave enough and speaking out," Bin Ladin said. Loomer has been banned from Twitter and other social media platforms for spreading hate speech and misinformation and has made Islamophobic remarks.

Later, Bin Ladin had criticism for U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a popular target for the right. “It’s an honor to be able to go and live in the United States and make the most out of all the opportunities,” Bin Ladin told the Post. "If she hates it so much why doesn’t she leave.” Omar has been at the center of conspiracy theories and has faced death threats. In August, the "Squad" member easily won her Democratic primary with 58% of the vote.

Bin Ladin is the daughter of Swiss author Carmen Dufour and Yeslam bin Ladin, a half-brother of Osama Bin Laden. Her parents split in 1988 and she was raised in Switzerland. Her mother wrote the 2004 book Inside The Kingdom: My Life in Saudi Arabia. Bin Ladin told the Post she has "not had a single bad experience with Americans" despite her name, so she does not believe America is a "racist country."