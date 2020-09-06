Sully Sullenberger Slams Donald Trump Over Alleged 'Losers' Veteran Comments

✖

President Donald Trump came under fire recently after The Atlantic published a report that included the disparaging remarks that the president allegedly made about veterans. In light of that report, Capt. Sully Sullenberger, who was made famous after he safely landed a commercial airliner on the Hudson River in 2009, took to Twitter in order to speak out on this report. Sullenberger, a retired Air Force fighter pilot, specifically called out Trump's "egregious behavior" and noted that the president is "unfit" to hold the highest office in the land.

Sullenberger began his Twitter thread by noting that both he and his father served in the military. He went on to say that he and his wife, Lorrie, always make sure to visit military bases, hospitals, and cemeteries during their travels so that they can pay their respects to those who have served the country. The pilot noted that he has always tried to approach situations in a measured way, but that this situation concerning the president's comments calls for "a much more direct approach." "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," Sullenberger wrote. "While I am not surprised, I am disgusted by the current occupant of the Oval Office. He has repeatedly and consistently shown himself to be completely unfit for and to have no respect for the office he holds."

1/9 I am a veteran. I volunteered for military service during wartime. So did my father. His generation saved the world from fascism. pic.twitter.com/0tWKdMYDKs — Sully Sullenberger (@Captsully) September 4, 2020

Sullenberger continued to write that Trump took an oath of office when he was first sworn in. But, he added that the president has "failed to uphold" this oath. He continued to take direct aim at Trump by writing, "Now we know why. He has admitted that he cannot comprehend the concept of service above self. He cannot understand selflessness because he is selfish. He cannot conceive of courage because he is a coward. He cannot feel duty because he is disloyal." Sullenberger ended his thread by including a link to The Atlantic article in question, and added that the country owes it to those who have served to vote Trump out come November.

As previously mentioned, this news comes after The Atlantic published an article on Thursday that included quotes from Trump in which he reportedly disparaged those in the military, particularly those who had died, been captured, or wounded. The publication reported that the real reason that Trump did not visit the cemetery of American veterans in Paris in 2018 was not due to the weather. Sources told the outlet that the president did not want to go because he was worried that the weather would cause his hair to become disheveled. Additionally, they reported that on the morning of the visit, Trump told staffers, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers." He also reportedly called the marines who died at Belleau Woods "suckers" for getting killed and did not go to the site of the battle.

In response to this report, White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah called the it false. "President Trump holds the military in the highest regard," Farah wrote in an email. "He’s demonstrated his commitment to them at every turn: delivering on his promise to give our troops a much-needed pay raise, increasing military spending, signing critical veterans reforms, and supporting military spouses. This has no basis in fact."