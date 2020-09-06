Donald Trump Said Black and Hispanic People Were 'Too Stupid' to Vote for Him, Michael Cohen Says

✖

President Donald Trump said privately that Latino and Black people were "too stupid" to vote for him in the 2016 election, according to a new book by his former attorney, Michael Cohen. Cohen's memoir comes out on Tuesday, detailing his 12-year career with Trump, and some details have already been published in an advance review by CNN. This review includes new claims about Trump's candid racism behind closed doors.

In his book, Disloyal: A Memoir, Cohen recalls an incident in 2015 when Trump was running for president. His campaign relied heavily on harsh immigration rhetoric, where he referred broadly to people from Mexico and South America as "criminals" and "rapists." Cohen remembered someone asking Trump whether he risked alienating Latino voters with this kind of talk, but Trump allegedly dismissed this concern. He then added: "Plus, I will never get the Hispanic vote," Trump reportedly told Cohen. "Like the Blacks, they're too stupid to vote for Trump. They're not my people."

CNN points out that Trump went on to win 28 percent of the Latino vote in the 2016 presidential election. Still, that does not detract from the many instances of overt racism Cohen describes in his new book. While he says that he never heard Trump use the "N-word," Cohen said that his boss used plenty of "offensive language" before and after taking office.

Cohen recalled another incident in 2008 when former President Barack Obama won his first term in office. At the time, Trump allegedly said: "Tell me one country run by a black person that isn't a s—hole...They are all complete f—ing toilets." He reiterated this when South African leader Nelson Mandela died, saying: "Mandela f—ed the whole country up. Now it's a s—hole. F— Mandella. He was no leader."

Of course, one of the most salacious stories from Cohen's book is the claim that Trump hired an Obama impersonator, or "Faux-Bama," to act out firing him during his 2016 campaign. He even included a photo he claims is from this encounter. However, Cohen focuses more broadly on describing Trump's personality, his ambitions and his disregard for checks and balances on his authority.

All of this comes through the lens of Cohen's growth as well, as the attorney frequently addresses his own complicity in the crimes he claims Trump committed. However, this also forms the foundation of the White House's denial of Cohen's accounts. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement saying: "Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies."

According to Cohen, he turned on Trump because he "became even more convinced that Trump will never leave office peacefully." His book warns that Trump admires authoritarian leaders and consciously intends to dismantle democracy and use his power in public office for profit. His book, Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, will be released in print and eBook formats everywhere on Tuesday, Sept. 8.