Trump Will 'Likely' Sign $908 Billion Stimulus Bill, White House Chief Economic Adviser Says

The American people are one step closer to receiving stimulus relief. On Tuesday of last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a $908 billion proposal that is gaining growing support among lawmakers. With a detailed outline of the stimulus package set to be released Tuesday, President Donald Trump is reportedly "likely" to sign the bill should it reach his desk.

This news came from top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who told The Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa during a one-on-one discussion that Trump has indicated that he would sign additional relief. Asked about the Problem Solvers’ stimulus proposal, Kudlow said that he believes "that it is likely" the president would sign the bill, though he noted that "it depends importantly on some of the policy details inside."

Brought forth by a 10-person cross-party group, the newest package faces some of the same controversies that those that have preceded it faced and ultimately failed to overcome. Namely, funding for state and local governments remains a sticking point. Such aid has long been supported by Democrats, though it has been shot down by their Republican counterparts. Trump himself has slammed Democrats for their interest in including funding to "bail out" blue states.

Over the course of stimulus discussions, Trump has frequently offered up criticism, previously writing on Twitter that Democrats want "trillions of Dollars of BAILOUT money for Blue States that are doing badly, both economically and in terms of high crime." Another sticking point seems to be liability protections, or federal limits on Covid-19 related lawsuits against businesses, which Republicans wish to see in any stimulus relief plan.

Kudlow, however, noted that "the aggregate number" is not among the major sticking points for the president, who has previously indicated that he was in favor of a scaled-back package in the price range of $500 billion. "I stress, it's not the aggregate number so much as it is the specific policies that would be discussed and proposed," he said. "So, I would say there is a likelihood he would sign. He has indicated. He has not endorsed that, by the way…But he has indicated, as I said before. Before election and now, he's indicated a willingness to provide additional assistance…So, yes, but it depends on the specific policies."

At this time, Trump himself has not endorsed the bill, nor has he publicly indicated if he would sign it. It remains unclear if the bill will even reach his desk, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also refused to endorse the proposal, which he rejected upon its introduction. Other lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and President-elect Joe Biden have voiced their support for the proposal.