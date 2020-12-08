Mitch McConnell Refuses to Endorse $908 Billion Bipartisan Stimulus Plan

✖

As a growing number of lawmakers express optimism that stimulus relief is on the way, the recently introduced $908 billion bipartisan proposal, the most promising proposal to surface in recent months, could hit a major roadblock on its path to approval. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who previously rejected the bill, is continuing to refuse to endorse the package, instead favoring his own bill that is on a much smaller scale.

McConnell's objection to the bill was again vocalized during a hearing on the Senate floor Monday. Speaking to his fellow senators, Bloomberg reports that McConnell told Democrats to "the all-or nothing tactics." He also called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow a vote on a more targeted bill. McConnell currently has his own proposal in the mix, a scaled-back package that is said to be similar to two $500 billion bills he has already attempted to pass in the Senate. It reportedly includes, among other things, extended unemployment insurance, funding for vaccine distribution, and liability protection for schools and businesses, something that has long been a major sticking point in negotiations and continues to prove controversial in the talks surrounding the bipartisan proposal.

Liability protections, or federal limits on Covid-19 related lawsuits against businesses, have been among McConnell's, as well as other Republicans', top priorities. Currently, the new bipartisan proposal included liability protections, though the exact language of the provision are unknown and a more detailed outline set to be released Tuesday will not include provisions on liability and state and local aid, which has also proven to be a potential deal-breaker. According to Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the crafters of the bill, negotiations on these provisions are continuing. It is unclear if the provision targeting liability protections will satisfy McConnell, something that Sen. John Thune acknowledged is necessary for the bill to be approved and eventually make its way to President Donald Trump's desk.

"There are different ways of doing it, different approaches to it, but ultimately it’s going to have to satisfy Senator McConnell because it’s been one of his lead priorities since the beginning of this," Thune said.

At this time, McConnell is said to be engaging with negotiators, though he is said to be remaining steadfast on liability protections. Speaking to reporters Monday, however, he said that he is "optimistic we’re going to get somewhere," though he added, "but I have no report at the moment about how." Should the bill, which does not include a second round of stimulus checks, be approved by both chambers of Congress, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that Trump would likely sign it.