Second Stimulus Checks: Trump Slams Democrats for Trying to 'Bail Out' Blue States 'Only'

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his criticism of Democrats' priorities amid stimulus relief talks. With a relief bill still stalled on Capitol Hill, and the chances of any legislation being approved before the election growing slimmer, Trump again blamed Democrats for holding out on a bill as their only interest is "bailing out" blue states.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president slammed Democrats, accusing them of only being "interested in BAILING OUT their badly managed, high crime, Blue States." He claimed that they are not "interested in our workers or small businesses." Using his go-to nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he wrote that "Crazy Nancy will only do stimulus, which would be helpful, if we couple it with bailout money."

The Democrats are only interested in BAILING OUT their badly managed, high crime, Blue States. They are not interested in our workers or small businesses. Crazy Nancy will only do stimulus, which would be helpful, if we couple it with bailout money. Republican States are great!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic has continued, Trump has insisted on multiple occasions that Democrats are simply attempting to increase federal funding to help Blue States, accusing them of being the sole reason that an additional relief package has not yet been approved. Last week, he claimed that Democrats "don't care about the people" and "only want BAILOUT MONEY for Blue States that are doing badly." Prior to that, he accused Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of blocking a relief bill, claiming that they want "Trillions of Dollars of BAILOUT money for Blue States that are doing badly, both economically and in terms of high crime."

However, many people have hit back against these criticisms, criticizing the president for seemingly only supporting red states. His Tuesday morning tweet was immediately hit with such pushback, with one person writing, "They're YOUR states too, sir. You're the President." Another person said, "There are no Blue States and Red States, only United States."

His continues criticism comes as the frustrations among Americans grows over the fact that Congress has not managed to pass another stimulus relief bill. Several proposals have been brought forth, though all have failed to gain bipartisan support. Negotiations on Capitol Hill regarding the HEALS Act, introduced by the GOP in July, entirely collapsed last month, and while there was some hope earlier this month that those discussions would continue and a deal would be reached, more recent developments have squashed those hopes. Much of the focus on Capitol Hill has now shifted to filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat following her death last week, meaning that a relief bill is unlikely to pass before the 2020 election.