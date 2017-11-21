The Trump Family Welcomes Huge Christmas Tree Into the White House

The First Family welcomed the official White House Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. on Monday, giving Melania Trump more than enough time to decorate the massive tree.

The First Lady and Barron Trump welcomed the new tree, which will be displayed in the Blue Room. The tree traveled all the way from Wisconsin and was presented by the Chapman family, reports CBS News.

The Chapmans previously provided the White House Christmas tree in 1998 and 2003. It is a 19.5-foot tall Balsam fir tree, which was hand-picked by White House Chief Usher Timothy Harleth and White House Superintendent of Grounds Dale Haney.

“I grew up on a Christmas Tree farm, and my parents also won the honor of putting a tree in the White House,” Diane Chapman of Silent Night Evergreens said in a statement. “I think that my parents would be very proud that we have also won.”

The National Christmas Tree Association members have presented the White House Christmas Tree since 1966 and host an annual contest to decide which tree growers provide the tree. Once a grower wins state and local contests, they are eligible for the national contest.

President Barack Obama’s last White House Christmas Tree was a 19-foot Douglas Fir grown in Pennsylvania. The tree was presented by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Whispering Pines Tree Farm in Wisconsin.

Photo: Getty