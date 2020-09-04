'Trump Hates Veterans' Trends on Twitter After Trump Reportedly Calls Fallen US Soldiers 'Losers'
Social media is continuing to speak out following a Thursday report that President Donald Trump referred to fallen U.S. soldiers as "losers" and "suckers." In the hours since The Atlantic's report, which claims the president made the remarks when refusing to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetary during his trip to Paris in 2018, surfaced, the phrase "Trump Hates Veterans" has trended on Twitter as Americans condemn Trump's rhetoric.
According to four sources who spoke to The Atlantic, but were not named, the president did not want to visit the cemetery because he feared his hair would get disheveled in the rain. On the morning of the visit, Trump allegedly told staffers, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." He later stated that the Marines killed at Belleau Wood, where American marines and the Allies stopped Germany's advance to Paris in 1918, were "suckers" for dying. He is also said to have stated late Sen. John McCain, a Vietnam War hero, was a "f—ing loser."
Both Trump and the White House have denied the report, which the president said Thursday evening was "a disgraceful situation by a magazine that is a terrible magazine." The president suggested that the information was "made up," insisting he "never said that about our fallen heroes." The White House, meanwhile, in a statement to NBC News, said the report "has no basis in fact," adding that Trump "holds the military in the highest regard."
Still, given the president's past controversial remarks about military service, not everyone believes the denouncement of the report. Across social media, Americans and veterans are criticizing the president. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Trump is the most anti-veteran president in history.
From #BountyGate to attacking POWs like McCain to his hateful remarks about fallen heroes, his words and actions show you can’t support Trump if you support vets.— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 4, 2020
Where is Mattis?#TrumpHatesVeteranshttps://t.co/MfeUPvCYzH
Donald J Trump: Commander In Chief
He stole from veterans, from families of active service members, and from current military base renovations... to build ten miles of his silly wall. A wall he then went to autograph by sharpie#TrumpHatesVeterans #TrumpHatesOurMilitary pic.twitter.com/l80Vp69C9k— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) September 4, 2020
Donald’s ultimate con was convincing his MAGA crowd that he’s “patriotic.”🙄#DonTheCon #TrumpHatesVeterans #VeteransAgainstTrump https://t.co/IiFyESKC1D— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) September 4, 2020
The @gop @realdonaldtrump @LindseyGrahamSC @thomtillis and their Republican friends believe that the brave men and women buried behind me are losers and suckers. The Republican Party hates our military! Fuck the GOP! #gophatesveterans #TrumpHatesVeterans pic.twitter.com/puQMY40rDa— Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) September 4, 2020
My wife who served 22 yrs was injured in the line of duty & is now 100% disabled. She is an American hero & she is my American hero. I’m disgusted at the POS masquerading as the CIC & his blatant disrespect for our fallen & disabled heroes #TrumpHatesVeterans pic.twitter.com/qc2gVd3Mtd— Dani Carvalho (@FishingGrrl) September 4, 2020
I recommend all veterans to use their Military pics as a profile pic to let Trump know how many people he has offended by calling fallen soldiers losers and suckers. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/KPTDXVgoaX— David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 4, 2020
🎥Here’s video of @realDonaldTrump calling McCain a “loser” and begrudgingly referring to him as a war hero only because, “he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”🤬#TrumpHatesVeterans #VeteransHateTrump #VetsAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/sJ5tL2BPIG— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) September 4, 2020
I’m inside that building, leading my Marines, going room-to-room, and praying to god no one else dies on this mission...or as @realdonaldtrump and his @gop call it “being losers and suckers”. #FuckTrump #FuckTheGOP #TrumpHatesVeterans #MarinesagainstTrump #VeteransAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/tQudvo7hAg— Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) September 4, 2020
Receipts for ya, #CadetBoneSpurs 🤨 #TrumpIsALiar #TrumpHatesVeterans #TrumpHatesTheMilitary pic.twitter.com/GUma53H2OC— Tara Dublin Is Anti-Fascism #BidenHarris2020 (@taradublinrocks) September 4, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump this was my grandfather, a Marine! This man was no "loser" or "sucker." You wish you were a quarter of the man he was! #TrumpHatesVeterans #TrumpResignNow pic.twitter.com/S8GbedhFcI— Dark Shadow 🇺🇸 (@FedUp43095418) September 4, 2020
This is my uncle, Donald King. He was killed in Europe in WWII. This is what a hero looks like #TrumpHatesVeterans #TrumpHatestheMilitary pic.twitter.com/QXVNvnPWiD— Jenni ❤🌈◼ally◼🌈❤Resist✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@Gridleysoxfan) September 4, 2020
My dad G.C.Hay, age 20, flew 30 missions as a B-17 pilot over Germany “44-“45. Survived to fly POWs to France. Not even old enough to legally drink. Trump is a human stain #TrumpHatesVeterans #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace #TrumpVirusDeathToll186K pic.twitter.com/epdLgV6ZQR— PammyCanFinallySleepAtNight (@PSchmaling) September 4, 2020
#TrumpHatesVeterans My father was 17 years old in this picture. Wounded Korean veteran. Medic. He became a fireman and suffered injuries. During his life he was patriotic and served his community. #TrumpHatesVeterans pic.twitter.com/E5qh0gIb4k— I vote BLUE (@audiosting) September 4, 2020
As a Marine combat veteran, I’m one of Trump’s “Losers and Suckers” and so is my Marine Vietnam veteran father. Fuck Trump. #TrumpHatesVeterans #MarinesagainstTrump pic.twitter.com/IgrZ8JgYD4— Sean Mclain Brown (@seanmclainbrown) September 3, 2020