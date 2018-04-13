Meet Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Fifth Woman

Keeping up with the Kardashians fans, and the rest of the world, were rocked early this week by the news that Tristan Thompson has allegedly been cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

According to reports that first emerged on April 9, while Kardashian was getting closer to delivering their child, Thompson had been spending a lot of time in New York City, and he wasn’t alone.

Thompson has been photographed getting close with numerous women, who he reportedly claimed were just “groupies.”

On Thursday, just as Khloe had delivered their child in a Cleveland hospital, news outlets such as The Daily Mail began reporting that there was a fifth women with whom Thompson has been involved with.

Scroll down to learn more about her, as well as the other women Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with.

Her Name

The woman’s first name is reportedly Tania Joyce Benitah.

It is unknown how long she and Thompson have been seeing one another, but they were first photographed together in November of 2017.

Her Job

Benitah is reported to be a sales associate at a high-end fashion store.

She was once seen leaving one of Thompson’s hotels in her work clothes, according to reports.

Thompson is even said to have missed his game-night curfews on more than one occasion because he was out with her.

Where They Would Meet

Benitah and Thompson would mostly meet at nightclubs at hotels, it has been reported.

Pergola nightclub and the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan are just a couple of places they are said to have frequented together.

She Traveled For Him

As most are already aware of, Thompson plays professional basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It has been reported that Benitah traveled from New York City to Boston in order to watch him play against the Boston Celtics.

She Is Not Pregnant

Shortly after the reports of Thompson’s infidelity made headlines, it was reported that one, possibly two, of the women were pregnant.

Benitah is not one of those women. At this time, she does not appear to have made any pregnancy claims.

The Other Women

As previously mentioned, Benitah is not the only woman that Thompson is rumored to have been involved with while he has been dating Khloe Kardashian. In fact, she isn’t even the first.

Thompson was photographed with two mystery women at a nightclub back in October.

One of them stated that she did not get the impression he and Kardashian were serious, and yet another woman claimed to be pregnant with his child. Her claim has yet to be substantiated.

Lani Blair

Not long after photos first surfaced of Thompson allegedly cheating, the woman in the snaps was identified as Lani Blair.

Pictures recently came out showing Thompson and Blair getting close at a nightclub and then later going back to his hotel together.

She is said to have remained there for more than half a day before leaving, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Below, you’ll find some things you need to know about Lani Blair at this point.

Lani Blair Cont.

While she is not a said to be a dancer, Blair is reportedly a bartender at a strip club.

Blair has a massive Instagram following. At the time that Hollywood Life first published their story about her, she had 363,000 followers. One of the big draws for her Instagram followers are the bikini pictures she frequently posts.

Shortly after it was realized that she was the woman in the photos with Thompson, Blair made her Instagram profile private.

Lani Blair Cont.

Blair is said to have been born on June 6, 1989, which would make her 28 years old. This puts her right at five years younger than Kardashian, and she appears to be shorter as well.

After the reports of Thompson cheating came out, one of the women he is alleged to have cheated with claimed to be pregnant, as was aforementioned.

Blair is also not that woman.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, a woman identified as Stephanie Vizcaya (@ms.stephaniee) implied that she had an affair with Thompson and suggested that she too was with child, posting, “I’m pregnant too since everything out here.”

Thompson does not appear to have publicly commented on any of the reports at this time.