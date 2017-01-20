TRENDING: Shannen Doherty Thanks Mom During Her Breast Cancer Battle

It will always be true that there is nothing like a mother’s love to lift you up when you’re down. Shannen Doherty penned a touching note via a tender black and white Instagram to her own mom for helping the 45-year-old actress through cancer treatments.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, underwent a single mastectomy, and recently revealed that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. She’s undergoing chemotherapy now, and has shared the process on social media.

In July, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” star shaved her head, and posted a progression of Instagrams along the way.

