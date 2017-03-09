TRENDING: Mom Dresses Sleeping Newborn In Hilariously Cute Pop Culture Costumes

We may have stumbled upon the cutest Instagram account yet. While her 4-month-old daughter Joey is napping, new mom Laura Izumikawa spends her time staging Joey in elaborate (and hilarious) costumes, then posting the masterpieces on Instagram.

We’ve seen Joey as Sia, Han Solo, Pikachu, Garth Algar from “Wayne’s World,” and most popularly, the waffle-loving Eleven from Netflix’s sci-fi hit “Stranger Things.”

“Joey’s woken up a few times but is never pissed or upset,” Izumikawa told Us Weekly. “She usually flashes me a smile and either goes back to sleep or is ready to play. I’m always thinking about how best to make her feel comfortable and not bother her with any of this, but so far she’s been great and happy.”

We even see her as Slash of Guns N’ Roses.

We can’t wait to see what’s next! Will you be following Izumikawa on Instagram?