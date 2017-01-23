TRENDING: 50 Incredible Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations

Even celebrities succumb to the temptations of everyday life! But hitting that perfect, healthy weight again makes all the diet, exercise and sacrifice worth it. Check out these 50 celebrity weight loss transformations from Buzztache.

1. Lauren Alaina: The ongoing pressures of Hollywood are enough to keep this young actress motivated to exercise regularly and fit into a small. Lauren Alaina claims that her dieting habits are what have contributed to her weight transformation the most. She now looks amazing and is ready to compete with whatever Hollywood has to throw her way.

2. Chaz Bono: Chaz Bono is best known for undergoing a gender transformation between 2008 and 2010. A few years after his sex change he lost 75 pounds in order to start on Dancing With the Stars in 2012. After the sex change and weight loss Bono is now more happy and confidence than he’s ever been in his life.

3. Al Roker: Al Roker was able to lose an amazing amount of weight achieving a 100 pound weight loss. Although he now takes part in workout activities, Roker was able to achieve his amazing weight loss by undergoing gastric bypass surgery. His main reason for his weight gain comes from being happily in love and married.

4. Mariah Carey: It was not long after Mariah hit the peak of her career that all that changed and she gained weight. After having her two babies she then hired a nutritionist and beginning Jenny Craig workout plan, was able to lose between 30 and 40 pounds within a couple months.

5. Gabourey Sidibe: How many eyes are currently on Gabourey Sidibe as she is currently on her journey of weight loss. She has already come quite a way having lost about 50 pounds. she’s a very talented and promising actress who looks to be quite the inspiration for many people.

6. Christian Bale: Few actors have gone through as many physical transformations as Christian Bale. Although the majority of us know Bale as the bulked up Dark Knight, he’s actually taken on quite a few rules roles that he had to lose an extreme amount of weight for. In The Machinist he merely looked like a skeleton. That is one actor who is truly committed to his craft.

7. Oprah Winfrey: When you are Oprah Winfrey you pretty much have the resources to do whatever you darn well please. Oprah has gone back and forth in weight quite a few times, but earlier this year announced that she had lost 30 pounds.

8. Janet Jackson: Janet Jackson’s junk food habits weren’t that big of a deal in her younger days. Now that age has caught up to her, Janet has had to remove junk food from her diet, which has helped her start losing weight very quickly. She has now lost 60 pounds in 4 months with the help of healthy eating habits and a personal trainer and is looking better than ever.

9. Carrie Fisher: Ever since her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars Trilogy, Carrie Fisher has had trouble maintaining the same weight. Even as a young actress she struggled with weight as she had to shed 35 pounds in order to play the role of Princess Leia. In order to keep the weight off Fisher has to remove gluten and sugar from your diet and she works out six days a week.

10. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: Sometimes actors will put their bodies through quite the amount of stress just for a movie role. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson began as a rapper and then dove into acting a bit. For this role he had to lose 54 pounds to play a football player who was diagnosed with cancer. Doesn’t even look like the same person.

11. Shonda Rhimes: Shonda Rhimes made quite the transformation losing 117 pounds. she’s creator of both TV shows Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. She revealed her methods for losing over a hundred pounds at the TGIT celebration events in Los Angeles.

12. Zach Galifianakis: Although starting in a few roles prior to, Zach Galifianakis rose to fame in The Hangover. In 2013 he made the decision to stop drinking, change to healthy diet, and began to walk a lot and now he’s almost unrecognizable. It will be interesting to see how the dramatic change in appearance will change his comedic perspective.

13. Christina Aguilera: When Christina Aguilera first hit the scene with her amazing voice, her looks were also quite amazing as well. But then as time does to most people, things changed. After gaining weight she was then able to get rid of it and now looks healthier than ever, claiming that yoga is largely responsible for her healthy looks and lifestyle.

14. Dr. Dre: The former gangster rapper is now looking like he can be somebody’s bodyguard. He exercises daily and eats healthy and claims that even though he is over 50 he now feels like he’s in his mid-thirties. As a result of the change in lifestyle he is now lost over 50 pounds and has dropped his high blood pressure.

15. Austin “Chumlee” Russell: Austin Russell was able to lose 100 pounds after his friend Corey Harrison inspired him by losing nearly 200 pounds. After his father passed away at the young age of 54, Russell decided to start living a healthier lifestyle with his girlfriend by joining the gym and quitting junk food. At one point he weighed an astounding 320 pounds so it is a good thing he decided to make a lifestyle change.

16. Aretha Franklin: Aretha Franklin struggled with maintaining the ideal weight most of her life so she finally made the decision in 2010 to undergo plastic surgery. Franklin is now feeling younger and more energetic than ever after losing 85 pounds. She’s now 74 years old and battles with diabetes to maintain a healthy lifestyle in order to battle through.

17. Raven-Symoné: In order to help with her weight problems, Raven-Symoné got herself a nutrition expert to help her incorporate healthy eating habits. A lot of good it did her too as she now looks amazing and like a completely different woman. Eliminating all fast food from her diet was a large portion of why the weight loss was so successful.

18. John Goodman: John Goodman has made quite the transformation physically. Changing his eating habits as far as frequency and starting to exercise contributed to Goodman losing over 100 pounds. Turns out that smaller portions and fewer of them can make quite the difference in your physical appearance.

19. Wendy Williams: Wendy Williams was able to lose over 50 pounds. Williams credits removing meat from her diet and adding pilates to her cardio workouts to her transformation. She has also picked up juicing as a habit which is extremely healthy.

20. Snooki: After giving birth to her son she dropped 50 pounds putting her at a shockingly low 96 pounds. She now goes to the gym on a regular basis.

21. Jerry Ferrara: Jerry Ferrara made his rise to fame on the HBO TV show Entourage. Throughout the course of the TV show you can see Turtle go through his remarkable change. After many failed diets, Ferrara finally stuck to one and was able to lose 40 pounds in just over a 10-month period. He also quit smoking and began working out daily in order to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

22. Kevin Liles: Most people who lose weight through plastic surgery tend to gain it back quicker than they could ever have imagined. Kevin Liles however was able to lose a significant amount of weight due to plastic surgery, and has been able to keep that weight off for more than 10 years now. the motivation that was gained from the weight loss has been all that he needed in order to keep it off and stay energetic and happy.

23. Tom Arnold: After his role in the movie True Lies with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Arnold went on to gain quite a few pounds. He then underwent an amazing transformation losing roughly a hundred pounds and shocking his fans as a result. Arnold’s secret to success is tracking his calories and going to the gym 6 days a week while also cutting back on the carbs. A feat not so easy for many of us!

24. Ricky Gervais: For most of us it doesn’t only take steady exercise but a healthy diet in order to keep in top physical shape. Then there are also those of us who are fortunate and may only need two workouts just for a little bit and still eat how they want. Ricky Gervais was able to lose quite a bit of weight by only doing about 35 to 45 minutes of cardio a day and about 20 minutes of weights at home. He still however eats and drinks what he wants which is enough to make other gym fanatics quite jealous.

25. Chris Pratt: Most of us came to know and love Chris Pratt when he played the role of Andy in the hilarious TV series Parks and Recreation. In one of the last seasons of the show we saw the physical transformation that went through after leaving the show for a bit for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt had to hit the gym hard and lose 60 pounds in order to play the role of Star Lord.

