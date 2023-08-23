Trader Joe's Recalls Crackers Because They Could Contain Metal

The list of Trader Joe's recalls is continuing to grow. The grocery chain on Aug. 17 recalled Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after a supplier alerted the company the crackers may contain metal, marking the fourth Trader Joe's recall in as many weeks.

The recall only affects Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds. The recalled crackers have SKU# 76156 and Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 – 03/05/24. The company said in a release that it recalled the product after it was "alerted by our supplier" that the cookies "may contain metal. No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed." Trader Joe's urged customers who may have purchased the recalled cookies to not consume them and instead discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

The recall marks just the latest in a string of recalls issued by the popular grocer. On July 25, the company recalled both Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 19 and 21 and SKU 98744 and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from Oct. 17 through 21 and SKU 82752 after it was determined the products may contain rocks. Just days later on July 27, the company issued a recall for Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup after it was alerted by its supplier that the product may contain insects. A recall affecting Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel followed on July 28 due to possible contamination with rocks. Following the company's recall of Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, a fifth recall was issued on Aug. 22 for Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, as the product may contain undeclared milk.

Addressing the concerning rise in recalls, Trader Joe's said in a statement issued on July 28 that "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and Crew Members," adding that they "do the daily work to make certain our products meet our stringent food safety expectations. We don't take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality." Trader Joe's said it is in close contact with its vendors and likes to "err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues."

"We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality," the statement continued. "With more than five decades of experience working directly with the producers of our products, we stand by our proactive practices and continually improve our food safety processes. We take these matters seriously-personally, even, as our families eat and drink TJ's products, too."