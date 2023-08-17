More Than 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled After 23 Fires

Brands including Kenmore, GE and more all use the same manufacturer, and it has been hit with a wide-ranging recall this week.

Dehumidifiers of various brands have been recalled in the U.S. due to serious risk of fires. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recalls on Wednesday, estimating that 1.5 million of these products have been sold. Those who own the recalled dehumidifiers can get a refund by contacting the manufacturer.

The USCPSC is recalling 42 different models of dehumidifiers sold under the brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze, but they were all manufactured by a company called Gree USA, which is based in China. A manufacturing error means that these products may "overheat, smoke and catch fire" while in use. So far the CPSC has confirmed 23 fires and 688 overheating incidents – enough to determine that these appliances should not be in use at all. The recall notice said: "Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a refund."

The recall applies to several sizes and models of dehumidifiers manufactured between January of 2011 and February of 2014. The model numbers and other details are presented in tables on the CPSC website, making it easy to see if yours is on the list. The smallest dehumidifiers on the list have a 30-pint capacity while the largest have a 70-pint capacity. They were sold at many stores across the U.S. including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart, costing between $110 and $400.

The Gree website now features a dedicated page for these recalls and refunds. Consumers will need to share their email address with the company and then wait for their refund to process, which will take an estimated six to eight weeks at the time of this writing. The CPSC has a Recall Complaint Form for those who believe the company is being non-responsive to their request.

Dehumidifiers can be essential appliances in homes in humid climates – particularly in basements and other poorly-ventilated areas. They can go a long way in preventing mold and rot by drawing moisture out of the air and collecting it in liquid form. However, this passive function makes the risk of fire all the more ominous as users might not even check on their dehumidifier often. Be sure to check your home's dehumidifier against the models on the CPSC website and replace it if needed.