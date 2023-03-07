Numerous Snack Foods Recalled

Daiso California LLC is recalling nearly a dozen prepackaged snacks amid health concerns. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice on March 3 that the company has recalled various snacks, including peanuts, ramen, and pound cakes, due to undeclared allergen ingredients.

The recall affects prepackaged snakcs that were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. Included in the recall is Kimura burdock salt 40g (UPC 4972304293524) and Saint Lavian mini pound cake chocolate 2 pieces (UPC 4962679652767), which were found to contain bonito, sardines, and tuna. Saint Lavian mini pound cake chocolate 2 pieces (UPC 4973341408841), Kanro Non-Sugar Tea House 40g (UPC 4901351013144), Kajitani Food Congeri Crispy 104g (UPC 4901332108661), Kajitani food cigar fry 110g (UPC 4901332108289), and Kurata Foods Vegetable Potage V Ramen (UPC 4906436005304) were recalled due to the presence of undeclared coconut. Also subject to recall is Ito confectionery Langley chocolate cream 6 pieces (UPC 4901050138605), Ito confectionery Langley vanilla cream 6 sheets (UPC 4901050138629), and Fujiya Country Ma'am Vanilla & Cocoa 19 sheets (UPC 4902555272641) due to undeclared she nut.

Per the FDA notice, "the recall was initiated after it was discovered that packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of all allergens. Sale of the products have been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves." Unlisted ingredients can pose severe health risks to consumers allergic to those ingredients and may lead to allergic reactions, which can occur minutes or hours after consumption of the allergen. In some cases, consumption of an allergen may cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts account for the most allergic reactions in the U.S.

The March 3 recall comes amid a string of recent recalls from the La Mirada, California-based company and follows the Feb. 13 recall of dozens of prepackaged snack items due to undeclared allergens. Prior to that, the company on Jan. 10 recalled various items, including Tohato and Kashiwado snacks, over allergy concerns, as the products were found to contain almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk and shellfish. Recalls for various Daiso products were also issued on Feb. 3, Jan. 30, and Dec. 30. In all of the recalls, consumers were advised not to eat the affected products and instead return them to any Daiso store for a full refund.