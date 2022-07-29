Trader Joe's Issues Recall Over Popular Cookies

Time to check your cabinets again! While it is the most inopportune time as summer is all about dessert, Trader Joe's has issued a recall over its beloved store-brand treats. Consumers are being advised against eating a popular cookie sold at the beloved grocery store chain. On July 20, Trader Joe's alerted their customers to a voluntary recall of their Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.

The company alerted consumers to the recall in a notice posted on its website. According to that notice, the recall affects Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles with the SKU number 94075 and best by date of "02/03/2023." No other Trader Joe's products are affected by the recall. The company explained that the product "with the aforementioned Best By Date may contain hard plastic pieces," though there have been no injuries or adverse reactions reported to date. Trader Joe's added that "all potentially affected product has been removed from sale."

The recall is an expansion of a recall issued by Enjoy Life, one of Trader Joe's suppliers, on June 30. In a notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s website, it was announced that Enjoy Life issued a "voluntary recall, out of an abundance of caution, of a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products." The recall was issued following an "internal quality assurance surveillance," which alerted the company to the possible presence of hard plastic pieces in the recalled products, which were sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada. The FDA's notice said the recall was "limited exclusively to the Enjoy Life products and Best By Dates" listed in the alert.

Just weeks later, on July 20, that recall was expanded "to add one product and add additional Best By dates for four products to the list of recalled products." The recall includes the company's Soft Baked Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Brownie, Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, and Monster Cookies, as well as the Sunseed Crunch and Caramel Blondie Chewy. The brand's Rich Chocolate and Salted Caramel Life Brownie Bites were also recalled, along with Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals in flavors Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate Chip Banana and Berry Medley. The company's Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Packs are also included in the recall. Consumers have been asked not to eat these products. The complete list of recalled items can be found by clicking here.