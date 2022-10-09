Tomato Soup Recalled

A Pennsylvania company voluntarily recalled tomato soup last week due to a labeling mistake. The soup could contain undeclared dairy, which could pose a danger to those with an allergy or sensitivity to dairy. The soup's label read "Meal Simple Beef Chili with Beans" and was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas.

Bakkavor USA of Jessup, Pennsylvania announced the recall of 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup on Oct. 6. The product has a "best used by" date of Dec. 2, 2022, and is packaged with a label reading "Meal Simple Beef Chili with Beans." The Tomato Basil Soup contains dairy, but that was not on the label since the Beef Chili product does not. The product with the mistaken label was produced on Sept. 15. Click here for pictures of the product at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Bakkavor is now investigating the mistake. The company has not received any reports of adverse reactions linked to the issue. Customers who purchased Meal Simple Beef Chili with Beans or Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup recently should return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can call H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 if they have more questions.

This was not the only food recall involving an undeclared allergen last week. Flowers Foods, Inc. recalled a few Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies because the packages did not warn consumers they could contain soy. The products covered under this recall are Mrs. Freshley's Apple Fruit Pie, Mrs. Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pie, Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie, Tastykake Glazed Caramel Apple Pie, Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie, Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie, and Tastykake Variety Glazed Pie Shipper. The products have "enjoy by" dates between Oct. 28 and Nov. 7. They were distributed to stores between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6 at retail and vending customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. No illnesses related to the recall have been reported yet.

A milk allergy is among the most common food allergies for children, notes the Mayo Clinic. An allergic reaction usually begins moments after milk is consumed. Some symptoms of an allergic reaction include hives; wheezing; itching or tingling around the lips; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; vomiting; and coughing. A serious reaction can also cause anaphylaxis, which needs immediate medical attention.