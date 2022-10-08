Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.

The four listed flavors are Espresso, Double Espresso, Mocha and Double Espresso No Sugar Added. Espresso drinks have best-by dates of Oct. 6, 8, 12, 13, and 14. The Double Espresso drinks have best-by dates of Oct. 6, 8, 11, 13 and 14. The affected Mocha bottles expire on Oct. 5, 7, 11 and 15. The Double Espresso No Sugar Added drinks featured best-before dates of Oct. 5, 7, 11 and 15.

(Photo: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

According to Food Standards, which is a government agency, these Dare coffees were sold in the Australian state of Victoria "at independent grocery stores including IGA, convenience stores including Coles Express, and smaller independent outlets (i.e., milk bars, cafes, and bakeries)." Obviously, consumers should not ingest these drinks due to the possible presence of plastic pieces. Shoppers can contact Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. at Consumercare@bega.com.au or 1800 677 852 for a full refund.

Food Recall



This is the second beverage recall affecting Australia that we here at PopCulture.com have covered this weekend. Ballistic Beer Co. was forced to pull four products from shelves: Hawaiian Haze Pale Ale 375mL, Hawaiian Haze IPA 375mL and Reef Pale Ale 375mL. This recall was not due to contamination, rather, it was due to secondary fermentation. Full details on the specifically recalled cans can be found here. These beverage recalls follow an August beer recall in the region.