Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."

Obviously, eating plastic could cause injury and illness. The batch of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips in question are identifiable by the "Best Before" date of Jan. 15, 2023 (marked DD). They are also marked with a time stamp between 15:30 and 17:30. If you are a customer who purchased the chips in question, contact The Smith's Snackfood Company at 1800 025 789. They should provide you with a refund.

This is the second plastic contamination recall PopCulture.com has covered this weekend. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. recalled four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee (also sold in the Australian region) for the same exact reason. The four listed flavors are Espresso, Double Espresso, Mocha and Double Espresso No Sugar Added. Espresso drinks have best-by dates of Oct. 6, 8, 12, 13, and 14. The Double Espresso drinks have best-by dates of Oct. 6, 8, 11, 13 and 14. The affected Mocha bottles expire on Oct. 5, 7, 11 and 15. The Double Espresso No Sugar Added drinks featured best-before dates of Oct. 5, 7, 11 and 15. For the full rundown of this coffee recall, including product images, click here.