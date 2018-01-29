Tom Brady Cuts Interview Short After Vulgar Comment About His Daughter

Tom Brady is dealing with at least one off-the-field distraction in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Early Monday morning he cut short an interview with WEEI, during a program he regularly appears on, due to a few choice words WEEI personality Alex Reimer had about Brady’s daughter.

Thursday on WEEI, during a discussion of Brady’s Facebook documentary Tom vs. Time, Reimer called Brady’s daughter an “annoying little pissant.”

Tom Brady cuts his weekly interview short on WEEI, saying he was disappointed to hear of news that host Alex Reimer made a disparaging remark about his daughter when discussing the “Tom vs. Time” documentary. Brady said he is evaluating if he wants to be on the show again. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2018

On Brady’s regularly scheduled Monday morning interview on the Kirk & Callahan Show, Brady cut the interview short after just two minutes and told the hosts he would have to think about returning to their radio show, ESPN reports.

“Well, I think that — I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and have showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. But my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Co-host Kirk Minihane apologized to Brady and said he understood the QB’s disappointment.

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” Brady responded.

Listen to the tape of Reimer’s insensitive comment here:

Reimer was suspended from the controversial radio channel indefinitely as of Friday. As of Monday morning, Reimer has not issued an apology or addressed the issue.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday night. While America gears up to watch Brady’s eighth Super Bowl appearance (as well as some seriously pricey TV ads), Justin Timberlake is gearing up for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Friday afternoon, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video where he can be seen working up a sweat ahead of the big-time gig.

While the 36-year-old singer shows off how flexible he still is, a drone can be seen flying around him in the background. People walk hurriedly by in every direction, preparing the big event. Timberlake springs to his feet, looks at the camera, and delivers an impressive jump kick before the footage cuts off.

“[Super Bowl] rehearsals are going well…” Timberlake wrote, tagging the event as well as the the official Nike account. Timberlake’s sneakers make a prominent appearance in the short clip, as do his jumping skills.

The performance will be under a lot of scrutiny, as his last appearance at the Super Bowl featured the scandalous wardrobe malfunction of Janet Jackson, which many fans now blame on Timberlake. They say the young pop star wasn’t punished nearly as much as Jackson was.

Despite numerous questions from fans and reporters, Jackson has stated that she has no intention of joining Timberlake on stage for some kind of attempt at redemption. Likewise, Timberlake’s former NSYNC bandmates have denied rumors that they’ll be making an appearance on stage with him.

Pop-rock singer (and Eagles fan) Pink is set to perform the national anthem before the game.

“”Pink is one of the best singers on planet Earth and I know she’s going to do an unbelievable job with the national anthem,” Luke Bryan, who did the job before Super Bowl LI, told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking, I’m sure she’ll kill it though. She’s been on the big stage for a lot of years, certainly even more than me, so I know she’ll do great and good luck, Pink.”