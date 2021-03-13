✖

Bees have taken over TikTok! Well, at least one video of the honey-making insects has. Erika Thompson, the beekeeper behind Austin, Texas, based Texas Beeworks, has grown a massive following due to her videos chronicling her beekeeping activities. Her latest clip, posted on TikTok and other social media platforms Friday, is her most popular yet.

Thompson, who has 3.6 million TikTok followers, is shown removing a beehive that would have otherwise been exterminated. Without the use of gloves or other typical beekeeping attire, Thompson takes out large sections of flooring that are absolutely covered in portions of a hive. Tens of thousands of bees are seen crawling around as Thompson explains her process of relocating the colony. It's truly an amazing sight, and one that many have never seen done so casually. Thompson's confidence and skills have caused the video to be watched 51.4 million times.

The video soon went viral on other platforms, as well. On Twitter, users reveled in Thompson's abilities. "I love her. No fear whatsoever," one person wrote. A second person wrote, "She has no protection, just chilling and taking the bees with her bare hands like nothing, i've never seen someone so powerful before, holy s—." A third added, "I’m sorry, but I think this woman is a literal saint. God bless her for doing this work. I know its importance, but I still could never."

Fans of the clip in question will be glad to know there is more where that came from. Thompson's TikTok account features plenty of educational clip and videos documenting other removals. They often feature her without bulky beekeeping suits, such as this below clip where she scoops up a handful of the insects without fear.

Those interested in more about Thompson's mission to "save the bees," can head over to her official website, texasbeeworks.com. There one can learn more about her business and her bee removal services, which are available in areas near Austin.