The 'Werewolf Portal' in England, Explained

Paranormal experts are warning that a portal in Cannock Chase, a spooky English forest in Staffordshire, may allow werewolves and other beasts from another world to enter our reality. The area is a well-known hotspot for supernatural sightings, with dozens of reported encounters with creatures like werewolves, ghosts, and the infamous "black-eyed child."

Author Lee Brickley, who has researched the area for two decades, believes there could be a door to an alternate universe in Cannock Chase that is letting these entities in. "Cannock Chase is known around the world as a place where people encounter entities such as werewolves, ghosts, phantom hitchhikers and, perhaps most famously, the black-eyed child," Brickley told The Daily Star. In his new book, Werewolves & Dogmen In The UK, Brickley expressed fear that something terrifyingly large may soon come through this supposed portal. "I believe it is entirely possible that something exceptionally big is coming," he warned.

Reports of the creepy "black-eyed child" haunting the woods began circulating in the 1980s. Some believe it is the spirit of a murdered young girl, while others think it could be a demon or even an alien entity. Brickley added, "he believed the woods are haunted with many spirits of the dead, with the creepy black-eyed child possibly rubbing shoulders with other scary beings like werewolves and monsters."

The idea of portals or dimensional gateways is not unique to Cannock Chase. The anonymous author of the Portals of London blog offers a surreal take on the city's supposed temporal anomalies, like the Woolwich Foot Tunnel exhibiting time slips, stating, "At some point around the millennium, however, the tunnel developed a tendency towards temporal instability. Time slips and related anomalies, though infrequent, can be extreme."

Another purported portal location mentioned is the remnants of the abandoned Pedway Scheme, a post-war plan to link buildings in London's Square Mile with elevated walkways. The author warns, "If you find yourself exploring the lonelier fragments, keep a close eye on your exit route – dead ends have a habit of surprising the unwary." These "after-images of this lost dream are littered around the City; most notably, the Highwalks of the Barbican Centre."

Whether rooted in truth or urban legend, the notion of portals allowing supernatural interlopers seems to capture the public imagination. As Brickley warns, if such gateways exist, "something major from the other side may eventually make its presence known, perhaps even turning our world into something akin to the alternate horror dimension of 'Stranger Things.'"