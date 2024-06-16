Comedian Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Death of Fred Omondi Confirmed by Brother Eric
A motorcycle carrying Fred Omondi collided with a bus.
Comedian and musician Fred Omondi has died in Kenya, according to multiple media reports from African media outlets. Omondi died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, per Nation and The Star. Fred Omondi is the brother of another notable comedian, Eric Omondi.
According to a local police statement, Fred Omondi was a passenger on a boda boda (a motorcycle taxi) in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday morning around 6 a.m. The boda boda's driver was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a bus. The comedian died at the scene, while the driver was hospitalized with broken hands and unspecified leg injuries.
The police statement, as published in Nation, reads: "The accident involved a Mitsubishi bus (registration number KCC 126A) operated by Forward Sacco and driven by Stephen Maina of Kayole, who was heading towards the [central business district]. A motorcycle coming from the opposite side of the road (near Consolidated Bank) collided head-on with the bus. As a result, the pillion passenger, Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, died on the spot."
Eric Omondi confirmed the news of his brother's passing with tributes posted on X.
"My brother," Eric Omondi wrote alongside a heartbreak emoji. "It is not well. God receive you, till next time."
It is unclear if any criminal charges will be brought in the wake of Fred Omondi's passing.
Trending Now:
-
1Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
2'Doubling Down With The Derricos' Stars Divorce: TLC Stars Deon and Karen Derrico Split
-
3'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Arrest: New Details Surface
-
4'Wicked Tuna': T.J. Ott Hit With 5-Figure Fine After Illegal Act
-
5'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Recap Ahead of Season 2 Premiere