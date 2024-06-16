Comedian Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Death of Fred Omondi Confirmed by Brother Eric

Comedian and musician Fred Omondi has died in Kenya, according to multiple media reports from African media outlets. Omondi died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, per Nation and The Star. Fred Omondi is the brother of another notable comedian, Eric Omondi.

According to a local police statement, Fred Omondi was a passenger on a boda boda (a motorcycle taxi) in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday morning around 6 a.m. The boda boda's driver was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a bus. The comedian died at the scene, while the driver was hospitalized with broken hands and unspecified leg injuries.

The police statement, as published in Nation, reads: "The accident involved a Mitsubishi bus (registration number KCC 126A) operated by Forward Sacco and driven by Stephen Maina of Kayole, who was heading towards the [central business district]. A motorcycle coming from the opposite side of the road (near Consolidated Bank) collided head-on with the bus. As a result, the pillion passenger, Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, died on the spot."

Eric Omondi confirmed the news of his brother's passing with tributes posted on X.

"My brother," Eric Omondi wrote alongside a heartbreak emoji. "It is not well. God receive you, till next time."

It is unclear if any criminal charges will be brought in the wake of Fred Omondi's passing.