ABC TV News Legend Doris Biscoe Has Died

The ABC family is mourning former newswoman for WXYZ-TV Doris Biscoe who died earlier this week. According to The Detroit News, the reporter and anchor earned the community's trust for over 25 years. She was 77.

"She was a true professional in every sense of the word, a dear friend to so many colleagues at the station," WXYZ-TV General Manager Mike Murri said. "[She] was one of the most visible Black broadcast journalists in Detroit, and throughout America.

"I first met Doris as an intern in the newsroom and she couldn't have been more kind to me. I remember going out on my very first new story with her as an intern to observe and (she being) very giving, patient, professional, a special lady," he continued. "Anybody that worked with her and knew her and her family would say the same thing."

Biscoe originally hails from the Washington, D.C. area, attending Howard University and earning her communications degree. Her time at Channel 7 began in 1973 after a time working as a Maryland DJ and hosting a weekly public affairs program in D.C., according to Detroit News.

"I'd always watched Channel 7. It had the human element I liked, a relaxed atmosphere in the news. I sat down and rewrote some copy, then did a five-minute video, and they hired me," Biscoe said in October 1973. "If the story is for the 11 o'clock report, I write the anchorman's lead to me and my own script, I go back and work with the filmcutters. I look at it; I time the sound...It's so much of a challenge. You have to be so concise."

From those early days, she joined the 6 o'clock anchor desk before moving up to the morning anchor position. By 1994 she was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle before leaving the station in 1998 to start her own company and remain as an independent contractor.

According to WXYZ-TV, Biscoe's visitation and funeral were at Marshall-March Funeral Homes, with the viewing coming on Friday and funeral the following day. The outlet adds that a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date in Detroit. Rest in peace.