Glowing 'Body of a Person' Haunts Girl Scout in Creepy Supernatural Encounter

If you love a good ghost encounter, we recently came across one that left us wanting answers. Back on Dec. 29, former G4TV host Ovilee May told the story of two supernatural encounters via her podcast Show Bobas (f.k.a. Spill It). The incidents occurred when May was around 10 or 11 years old and attending a two-week Girl Scouts camp in an undisclosed forest in Northern California. A glowing grey figure appeared to her twice in the middle of the night.

While talking with Show Bobas co-host Gina Darling, May prefaced her story by saying, "I like to think that I'm like spiritual, but I don't really believe in ghosts." However, she could not explain what she saw that summer. While at the camp, the former Boosted co-host was one of several girls sleeping in a large tent. On the second night of camp, May turned over in the middle of the night to see a glowing "body of a person" next to one of her friends, a girl named Courtney.

"I open my eyes, and I look over to where Courtney's bed is right here, and there's just this like glowing figure that's standing right next to Courtney's bed," May recalled, saying the figure was seemingly looking out the tent's flaps. "I'm looking at this, I'm not feeling like a wave of terror. I'm not feeling like any of this. I remember feeling relatively calm but still kind of freaked out because, as I'm looking at this figure, it looks like the body of a person. They're wearing all-gray, kind of like a sweater and then gray-looking like pants. I don't remember if they were sweatpants or just normal pants, but just gray pants.

"But the interesting thing with that, it was kind of glowing like white-gray, but when it got to about halfway through the neck ... the light faded out, and it was just black from the top up and then black from basically like the shins down. So I couldn't see head, and I couldn't see feet."

After staring at the figure for several minutes that felt "like hours," May opted not to scare her bunkmates. Instead, she completely flipped herself over and turned her body around in her sleeping area — a position she woke up in the next morning, seemingly supporting her feelings that this wasn't all a dream.

After this first incident, May, who also co-hosts the podcast Casters Couch, confronted the other Girl Scouts, thinking someone was trying to scare her. She even went as far as secretly searching some other girls' bags, looking for a sweater similar to the one she saw on the figure. She found no such article of clothing and none of her peers fessed up to it being a prank. May says her camp experience then went back to normal — until the second to last day of camp.

"I'm asleep, I wake up, I turn over, the figure's there again. And this time, it looks like a little bit closer," May told Darling. "Same thing: blacked-out from the neck up, blacked-out from the shins down. (I) cannot explain it. There's no audio coming from it. There's no sounds. There's the rustling of being in you know the f—ing mountains and woods, but nothing that came from that (figure) specifically. It's just a little bit closer, a little bit brighter, and I did the same thing, turned my ass around, hid in the sleeping bag until I fell asleep. (I) can't explain it."

When telling others about her experience, skeptics have told her that sleep paralysis or the side effects of a sleep aid could have caused such a hallucination. However, May doesn't buy those explanations. She had moved to that new position, so she wasn't stuck in a sleep paralysis state. She also never took any sort of sleep aid as a child.

While there is no way to know what Ovilee May actually saw in the woods that summer, the testimony is definitely enough to make the supernatural-minded wonder. To hear May recount her full story, you can watch/listen to the full Show Bobas episode via YouTube. You can also support the program by joining its recently launched Discord and Patreon communities.