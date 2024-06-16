Universal Orlando Teases Announcement Coming This Week

Something big is coming to Universal Studios in Orlando, at least per a hint on social media. The popular theme park posted a teaser to their X account, formerly Twitter, that reads: "6.20.24." The caption is accompanied by an 11-second clip featuring no words. Music plays throughout the teaser as stars moves slowly through a night sky full of stars and galaxies. This isn't the first reveal of the year.

A similar message was released at the end of April before the May 2 reveal of Super Nintendo World details. Aside from Super Nintendo World, details have been revealed for Celestial Park and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. That leaves Dark Universe and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic as the only two lands left to make a major announcement, leaving many to believe the two lands will debut something big.

The popular Orlando theme park has exciting expansions on the way. In December 2023, it was announced that 11 new attractions are on the way, per WDW News Today. At the time, trademark applications were already filed that gave hints to the attractions, restaurants, and gift shops that will be located in Epic Universe theme park that will be part of the rumored Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Paris section.

Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter is located in Universal Studios, a complex that houses three theme parks: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay (the waterpark). The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is set up as two "towns." Parkgoers have the option to purchase tickets to one or both parks, with the park-hopper ticket giving entrance to both parks on one or multiple days, and the Harry Potter Hogwarts express train traveling between both parks.

The 11 trademarks filed were Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, Ministry of Magic, Tour En Floo, Mademoiselle Malkin's, Le Cirque Arcanus, Café L'air de la Sirène, Patisserie Matagot, Bar Moonshine, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, Les Galeries Mirifiques, and Le Gobelet Noir.