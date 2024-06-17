Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse of Nursey as He Prepares for Fatherhood

Henry Cavill used Father's Day to give a slight update on his own impending fatherhood. As shared by Entertainment Tonight, Cavill shared a photo on Instagram wishing a happy holiday while displaying his baby's room and future crib.

"Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures," Cavill wrote, joking about his obsession with Warhammer in the process.

Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso revealed they were expecting a child three years after going public with their relationship. Cavill spoke with ET back in April 2024 after news broke that he and Viscuso were expecting a child, teasing what was coming.

"I'm enjoying this stage of my life very much so," Cavill told the outlet. "I'm turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more -- more direction now."

Viscuso also marked Father's Day by reposting Cavill's photo with her own message. "Happy Father's Day to the soon-to-be father of my first child! Overflowing with love and excitement over here," she wrote in her Stories.

While the couple hasn't announced a due date or revealed much more than we know now, which is probably how they'd appreciate it remaining, the baby will be here soon. If anybody can handle a baby, it's a former super spy/superman.