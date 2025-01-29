The Wahlberg Brothers Get Bad Business News

Those who love Wahlburgers may have to find another place to eat. The popular eatery, owned by the famous Wahlberg brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul, will see 79 of its locations close. Restaurant Business Online reports Hy-Vee is closing the locations and replacing them with its own Market Grille concept. As of the end of 2023, Wahlburgers had 109 locations, per the report, many of whom were inside Hy-Vees, which has stores in eight Midwestern states. The closures will leave the chain with 40 locations.

Per the report, Wahlburgers was not happy with the performance of the Hy-Vee-operated locations. CEO Randy Sharpe claims said location only accounts for a small percentage of business. Sharpe notes the chain wants to focus more on its actual restaurants as opposed to the kiosk-based options that were made available. Wahlburgers will, however, take over the Hy-Vee-operated full-service location at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, MI.

“We are growing restaurants,” Sharpe said. “We’re not going to be in the grocery business. It’s best that everyone stay in what their skill sets are and move on.” Hy-Vee first began opening Wahlburgers in 2018.

In a press release, Hy-Vee announced in its official statement, “Beginning Feb. 4, all Hy-Vee restaurants will offer a new breakfast menu. A new lunch and dinner menu will roll out throughout the month of February. The new menus will bring back fan favorites, like Hy-Vee Market Grille burgers, BLT and club sandwiches, and pork tenderloin sandwiches, while still offering popular items like wings and wontons.”

Massachusetts-based Wahlburgers grew quickly in the last few years, particularly from 2019 to 2023 thanks to its partnership with Hy-Vee. It plans to open 15 locations this year, bringing them to a total of 65, Sharpe said. It also closed some restaurants last year in Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and Georgia.