‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Honors Late Father John McCain on Election Day

Meghan McCain paid tribute to her late father once again on her first election day without Senator John McCain.

McCain posted on Twitter on election day, remembering her own introduction to civic duty. She recalled her father, a lifelong public servant and eight-term Senator for the state of Arizona taking her with him to the polls when she was younger. To McCain, voting was all but synonymous with her late dad.

“My Dad showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls,” she wrote alongside the photo. “My first Election Day of my life without you – miss you so much today Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went.”

McCain dated the photo Nov. 6, 1984. She herself covered this week’s election results on ABC News. For many of her followers, McCain has come to represent the same old-school Republican philosophy her father embodied in his outspoken feuds with President Donald Trump.

“My father always said, ‘We are Americans, and we can never surrender,’” McCain said on her first day back at The View this season. “I understand how scared and divided people are. You have to join me in never surrendering.”

However, her personal feelings on the Trump administration on the current trend of blunt Republican politics is a little less clear than her father’s. Back in October, after the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, she defended the president in an on-air discussion about violent rhetoric.

“I wanted to talk about tolerance,” she said. “I want to start with one thing, Bill Clinton says there’s nothing wrong with America that can’t be fixed with America, and I think people on the left have to take some culpability.”

McCain conceded that the Trump administration has some aggressive messaging to answer for, but insisted that left-leaning pundits are just as responsible for the recent rise in domestic terrorism.

“We should hold everyone accountable, not just people on the right, which I do agree Trump has a lot of things to answer for, starting with having Steve Bannon work in the White House,” she said.

“If you want to have a conversation about guns, I’m happy to, but when you say things like that, AR-15s, I am a legal gun owner and gun laws don’t have any impact with people who legally go and buy and use guns in a safe way,” she went on. “As a gun owner and NRA member, we’re demonized to such a degree.”

McCain did not seem pleased with the results of Tuesday’s midterm election, retweeting several other commentators who spoke about the “decidedly more Trumpian” Republican party.