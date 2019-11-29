‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Posts Heartwarming Family Photo Celebrating Father’s ‘Favorite Holiday’ Thanksgiving

Meghan McCain made the most out of the second Thanksgiving since her father passed away, keeping his spirit intact during his “favorite holiday.” The View co-host posted a photo alongside Emily Domenech on Thursday, marking her latest post celebrating the holiday.

“Three turkeys,” McCain captioned the photo alongside Domenech and a younger family member.

Before this shot, she posted a photo of Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams from Addams Family Values dressed for the film’s Thanksgiving play climax. She wished everybody a happy holiday, giving a snarky feel to her celebration of the holiday.

She also dropped a photo from The View alongside her fellow co-hosts.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our motley [The View] family to yours!” McCain captioned the photo featuring Joy Behar, Sonny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

But the most special photo McCain shared featured her father, late Senator John McCain, preparing to fry a Turkey outside.

“Thanksgiving was your favorite holiday,” McCain wrote about her father in the caption. “458 days.”

The photo posted a few days before Thanksgiving comes from a set posted in 2018 shortly after his passing. McCain’s father died in August 2018, amid a heated period in Washington politics with President Donald Trump.

“Happy Thanksgiving Dad, wherever you are. I miss you terribly,” McCain wrote in the original post. “And to everyone else who this holiday is hard for – you are not alone, I am thinking of all of you.”

2019 has been turbulent for McCain apart from the loss of her father at the tail end of 2018. McCain has had several dramatic showdowns on The View, with both her co-hosts and guests, and she also experienced a miscarriage with husband Ben Domenech according to PEOPLE.

McCain talked to Good Morning America about her experience and how she felt the need to speak out in order to heal and help others heal.

“Nobody talks about this kind of stuff,” she told the morning show. “The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone.”

The loss of her father is still what weighs heaviest on McCain at this point. She marked the anniversary of his passing with a moving post on social media that helps to define exactly what he meant to her life.

“The memory of my father’s life continues to guide me today, as it always will,” McCain wrote on Twitter. “Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.”