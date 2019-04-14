The Masters: Tiger Woods Comes Feet Away From Hole in One and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Tiger Woods came within inches of a hole in one at the Masters on Sunday, and fans went wild.

Woods fired off a near perfect shot on the 16th hole at the Masters on Sunday with the whole world watching. He showed no visible reaction as the ball circled the hole by no more than a couple of feet, coming to rest not far away. In a clip posted by the Masters Tournament Twitter account, he approached with a butter to knock in an easy birdie.

The clip went viral almost instantly on social media, where fans marvelled at Woods’ continued dominance in his sport.



A near ace on No. 16, Tiger Woods extends his lead with two holes to play at #themasters pic.twitter.com/9IJRrbfYhc — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019



Within minutes, the video picked up hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes, and fans responded to sing Woods’ praises.

“Enjoy the ride. The king is back,” one fan declared.

“Incredible!” added another with a golfing emoji. “[Tiger Woods] your green jacket awaits!”

“Unbelievable and totally inspiring. Energised for the week ahead!!” a third person wrote.

As many fans noted, it has been 14 years since Woods’ victory at the Augusta National. You wouldn’t know it by watching him, however, as he displays the precision that got him to this height in the first place.

Woods may have felt the pressure to deliver an amazing game on Sunday after the Masters has been plagued by weather delays. The tournament was pushed back by severe inclement weather in Augusta, Georgia, throwing off many spectators’ plans for the day and interfering with DVR schedules around the country.

The game also pre-empted the usual CBS Sunday Morning broadcast for the weekend, as it started at 9 a.m. ET. The weekend news program’s dedicated viewers were left hanging for the week while one of the biggest days in sports takes precedence on the network.

Still, the audience found its way to the Masters anyway, as they are not likely to miss Woods’ comeback story. The 43-year-old has been plagued with personal issues for the last several years, and they have threatened to overshadow his legacy within the sport. Regardless of his conduct off the course, Woods proved on Sunday that he is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to golf.

The Masters wraps up on Sunday evening. The tournament is airing live on CBS.