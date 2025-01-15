The Grammys Will Take Place As Scheduled Despite Los Angeles Fires, Ceremony to Support Relief Efforts

As many parts of Los Angeles remain on fire, The Recording Academy has announced they’re moving forward with the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony as scheduled. The award show will take place on February 2. The Hollywood Reporter notes the show will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., and all proceeds from the show will go toward relief efforts for those impacted.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, said in a letter sent to Academy members. “In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned. This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

Beyoncé leads the way, with 10 nominations this year surrounding her Cowboy Carter album. She remains the most awarded artist in Grammy history, currently sitting at 32 wins, including solo work and work with Destiny’s Child. Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar and Chappell Roan also have multiple nominations this year.

The Academy has reportedly been trying to decide what to do in the meantime with the ceremony in the fallout of the fires. “In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The GRAMMYs will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles,” the letter notes.