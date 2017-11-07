Texas Gunman Escaped From Mental Hospital, Attempted to ‘Carry out Death Threats’

The Texas church shooting suspect, 26-year-old Devin Kelley, escaped from a New Mexico mental health hospital in 2012 and “was attempting to carry out death threats,” according to the El Paso Police Department.

Kelley, an Air Force veteran, was hoping to make good on the threats he “had made on his military chain of command,” according to Yahoo! News.

According to the police report, a witness said Kelley “suffered from mental disorders and had plans to run from Peak Behavioral Health Services … and take a bus out of state.”

The report also mentioned that Kelley had previously been caught sneaking firearms onto the Holloman Air Force Base where he served in New Mexico.

Kelley was eventually located and did not resist or make further comments about harming others or himself.

Air Force officials have confirmed the details in the police report including that Kelley was a danger to himself and others, he was facing criminal charges, had been sneaking guns onto the Air Force Base and was making threats towards his chain of command.

Peak Behavioral Health released a statement on Tuesday in regards to the police report.

“We are deeply committed to providing the best patient care. We never discuss whether someone was or was not a patient at our hospital, and we never discuss any information about our patients. Preserving the confidentiality of this information is not only a matter of policy, it is federal and state law,” the statement read.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrible act and their families and friends, and like everyone else in Texas, we are doing everything we can to help the community in recovering and healing from this tragedy,” the statement added.

On Sunday, Kelley entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas armed with combat gear and firearms. He carried out an attack leaving 26 dead and 20 others injured.

Kelley died after the attack from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.