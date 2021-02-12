Tessica Brown Gives Details About Gorilla Glue Hair Removal Surgery and Plans to Give Back

✖

Tessica Brown is on her way to recovery after the 40-year-old Louisiana woman went viral on TikTok after using Gorilla Glue in her hair. Weeks after she posted a video asking for help removing the spray adhesive from her air, Brown said she is feeling incredibly grateful after Los Angeles plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng removed the glue, free of charge, from her head after hearing the mother of five's plight.

"Really and truly, I was like, 'Whoa!'" Brown told Entertainment Tonight of Obeng's offer. "He is everything! I thanked him and hugged him and thanked him. I just came from my appointment a while ago, and we took so many more pictures…I didn't even know what else, like, what could I do for you?" Brown will undergo another procedure Friday and will be concentrating on treating her scalp with aftercare products.

"It has some damage on my scalp and around the edges, but I still have hair," Brown shared of her prognosis. "He's hoping the treatment will keep it from the little parts falling out." During the procedure, Brown was lightly sedated, so she didn't feel much pain at the time. "He told me that he didn't have to put me into the deep sleep, but from the video that I'd seen, I heard myself talking," she said. "I had no clue what happened when this was going on. I had no clue. So if it hurt, I don't know. All I remember is getting up."

For the next six weeks, Brown has been advised not to do anything with her natural hair, but said that Beyoncé's longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah, "said he's coming to New Orleans and we gonna eat some crawfish together, and we gonna get a wig together." When she first got into trouble with the glue, Brown had launched a GoFundMe page intending to raise $1,500 for wigs after what she thought was surely a situation she would lose all her hair. She has since raised more than $21,000 and told ET she planned to donate most of the money to families at St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana.

"As far as the GoFundMe, I am going to buy me a wig and I'm going to pick three families out of St. Bernard Parish to help out. Because again, we never thought that this was going to be the way it turned out," Brown shared. "And people are still going off on me that it's still up. I just told my sister, we have to take this down and we have to take it down now. Whatever's there now, this is what I'm gonna go do with it, what I'll do when I get back home."

"I pretty much love everybody at St. Bernard Parish, and majority of them love me too," she continued. "So I don't even know who to pick, but I'm gonna pick three people. Because again, I never thought for one second that it was going to be that much because at this point I think it's like $20,000."